The Bombay High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to file reply to plea by the NCP leader Nawab Malik challenging his “illegal” arrest.

The Court has clarified that the “second or subsequent remand shall be without prejudice and contentions of the petitioner as well of the state”.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:38 PM IST