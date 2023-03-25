Mumbai: Woman’s character, reputation are invaluable jewels, observes Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The character and reputation of a woman in our society is preserved and protected like invaluable jewels, observed the Bombay high court while setting aside the discharge of a Zilla Parishad school principal in a case of outraging modesty of an assistant teacher.

Justice GA Sanap further observed that in our conservative society, attempts are made to veil such incidents. “It is to be noted that in such cases one has to be mindful of the fact that the character and reputation of a woman in our society is preserved and protected like invaluable jewels. The women in our society are, therefore, reluctant to come out in the open against such a crime, which has a tendency and propensity to cause a direct dent to the character and reputation,” read the order.

Accused had asked sexual favours from victim

The HC was hearing a revision application filed by the assistant teacher who challenged the discharge of the accused by the magistrate in 2019. According to her application, the accused called her in his cabin for work, placed his hand on her shoulder and dragged it up to her waist. She alleged that the accused asked her for sexual favours and when she tried to leave the cabin, he pulled her saree.

She has alleged that on a number of occasions, he has touched her inappropriately. The woman alleged that once when she went to the washroom, the accused was hiding inside. The applicant then informed her husband, following which a complaint was made with the Women Grievance Redressal Committee. It concluded that the accused had indulged in a serious offence and a first information report (FIR) was registered.

The accused approached the magistrate seeking discharge which was allowed on the ground that no case was made on the basis of the material. Setting aside the principal’s discharge, the court observed that it was not as per the law, while averring that there was no reason for the teacher to malign her image in the society.

The court added: “There was no reason for her to malign her image and reputation in the society. She has narrated the same in her report. It is further pertinent to note that the learned magistrate has branded her report as a false report.”

