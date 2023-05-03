Mumbai: Woman 'probably' filed case to extort senior citizen, observes Court | Representative Image

Mumbai: A magistrate court has acquitted a 63-year-old man after he was booked in 2017 on a complaint of his 44-year-old woman he knew for years, with allegations of assault.

The woman had earlier made molestation and rape allegations too against the senior citizen. But in court, she did not reiterate these allegations and only retained the part of her complaint alleging assault. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Borivali court Shivaji Kekan said in the judgment that such serious allegations did not find place in her statement before it.

Court points out to 'no hospital records'

The sexagenarian had said in his final statement to the court that he was falsely implicated and that she was trying to extort him. The court said in its judgment, "As contended in the defence, the complainant filed a false case to extract money. Probably this cannot be answered in the affirmative but the probability therefore needs to be considered." The court also noted that the hospital where she claimed to have taken treatment for her injury, had not record of her taking treatment there on the relevant date.

As per the woman's complaint, she was acquainted with the accused for five years before filing the complaint. She said on April 26, 2017 he had called her home to cook food. After cooking, she had slept at his home and he had misbehaved with her. Later, next morning, he also assaulted her and then she approached the police, but the man convinced her not to file a report and assured he would pay her medical expenses. She filed a complaint against him as he did not stand by his word.

