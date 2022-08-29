Mumbai: Witness against Chhota Rajan in trade unionist's 1997 murder declared hostile

Indian gangster Chhota Rajan | Photo Credit: PTI

A witness examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against former gangster Chhota Rajan in the 1997 murder of trade union leader Datta Samant, was on Monday declared hostile after he told court that due to the huge lapse of time, he does not remember particulars.

The CBI's case is that it was men from Rajan's gang that committed the crime, the motive being a trade union dispute. The independent witness had been present when the police had recorded specifics of the crime scene and seized bullets, cartridges and other articles from the spot. On Monday, the 66-year-old witness told the court that he could not recall what had transpired during the police procedure or whether the police had taken his signature on the document. He also said that he does not remember the contents of the document prepared during the procedure as a long duration had passed since the time.

The CBI then declared the witness hostile. In his cross-examination, when asked by the prosecution if he can identify articles seized during its procedures, he said a long time has passed due to which he will be unable to do so. Among the articles the CBI intended to show the witness were glass pieces, bullets, cartridges and blood-stained soil samples collected from the scene. He however said that it is true to say that blood, broken glass pieces and cartridges were collected from the scene by the police.

The witness had testified in the murder case in February 2000. At the time, he had supported the prosecution's case. Three persons had been convicted earlier in the case. At the time Rajan was an absconding accused.

After Chhota Rajan's extradited from Bali (Indonesia), the central agency had taken over all cases against him. It had filed a supplementary chargesheet against the gangster, now lodged in the high-security Tihar jail.

Samant was killed on Jan 19, 1997, while he was in his jeep travelling to his office in Pant Nagar. Samant was a short distance from his bungalow in Powai when his driver had to stop the vehicle as a bicycle stood in its path. Four persons appeared there and fired at Samant who lay injured in the rear seat after the attack. His driver too had sustained serious injuries. Both were hospitalised but Sawant could not be saved.

Read Also Mumbai: Salim Fruit close relative of Chhota Shakeel remanded in judicial custody