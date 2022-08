Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit | File Photo

Mumbai: A special court on Wednesday remanded Mohd Salim Iqbal Qureishi alias Salim Fruit, a close relative of Dawood gang member Chhota Shakeel in judicial custody till September 7.

Fruit was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 4. On Wednesday, the NIA did not seek his further custody. The agency had taken his voice sample during custody for investigation.