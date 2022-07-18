Mumbai: 'We want citizens to live a dignified life, not in fear,' says Bombay HC

Bombay HC | PTI

Asking the residents of nine dilapidated buildings in Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district to vacate their premises, the Bombay High COurt observed that it wanted citizens to live a "dignified life" and not in fear that their houses might collapse like a “pack of cards” in the rains.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik on Monday said: “We want all of you to live a dignified life. Not a life that is always at risk… that whenever it rains, the building might collapse like a pack of cards.”

The HC made the remarks while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by three students from neighbouring Thane district. The PIL sought demolition of nine unauthorised buildings in Mumbra, in which several families were residing, to avoid any untoward incident or loss of life.

The judges reiterated that they did not want the citizens to live their life in fear that their buildings would collapse during the rains.

Neeta Karnik. Advocate for the petitioners, had informed the HC last week that despite the eviction notices issued by the Thane Municipal Council (TMC), the residents were not willing to vacate the dilapidated buildings. The TMC had also disconnected the power and water supply to these buildings, however, the residents have illegally accessed water and electricity.

Ram Apte, TMC's counsel, informed the HC that the corporation had served the demolition notices to the buildings in 2019 and 2021.

Earlier, the residents’ advocate Suhas Oka, had sought stay on the eviction notices till the monsoon season as they did not have any other place to go. However, on Monday, he sought time to vacate the premises.

During the hearing, some residents of the area sought to intervene in the PIL and stay on the eviction process and demolition notices for some time.

To this, the Court said that it has asked the residents to vacate their premises for their own safety.

“For us, the lives of all these residents are very precious,” said CJ.

Keeping the matter for hearing on July 21,the HC has asked the TMC to file an affidavit giving details of the number of occupants in each of the nine buildings.