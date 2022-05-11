Mumbai: Two get bail in animal rights volunteers’ attack case

A sessions court recently granted bail to Nawab Qureshi and Sameer Qureshi who were arrested for allegedly attacking two persons working as animal rights volunteers after a suspected seizure of beef.

According to the Chunabhatti police, in January this year, a mob of 18 to 20 people had assembled and attacked the two volunteers, Ashish Barik and Pratik Nanavare, after a pick-up tempo was stopped and checked on suspicion of carrying beef.

While granting bail, the court said that while the FIR mentions that a mob had attacked the animal rights volunteers, no specific role was attributed to Nawab and Sameer Qureshi. Noting that it was a serious offence, the court said that, however, the investigation in the case has been completed.

Besides, the accused have been in custody since January and as nothing has been recovered from them, their further custody was not needed, added the court.

Seeking bail, the accused had contended that there was no evidence to show that the injuries sustained by the complainants were caused at the instance of the two accused.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 09:12 PM IST