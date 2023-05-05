 Mumbai: Test if Shakeel’s voice in extortion calls, says Court
As per the complainant Sanjay Punamiya - a builder, Shakeel had made extortion calls to him at the behest of his business partner Shyamsunder Agarwal.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Test if Shakeel’s voice in extortion calls, says Court | Representative Image

Mumbai: A special court in the city has directed the crime branch to test if the voice recordings in the phone of the complainant in an extortion case match with that of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

As per the complainant Sanjay Punamiya - a builder, Shakeel had made extortion calls to him at the behest of his business partner Shyamsunder Agarwal. The order came on the plea of Punamiya seeking that the voice recordings in his phone be tested. The crime branch in response to his plea had informed the court that it is in the process of making that investigation and had sought some voice samples from the record of the sessions court for the purpose.

article-image

