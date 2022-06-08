Mumbai: State seeks time to respond on Gadchiroli blast accused’s bail plea

The state sought time on Wednesday to respond to the bail plea of accused Sathyanarayan Rani in the 2019 Naxal IED blast in Gadchiroli that had killed 15 security personnel and two civilians.

The state is likely to respond next Wednesday, when the plea may be heard. Rani is the husband of the prime accused Nirmala Uppuganti, also known as Narmada akka, who passed away recently after a prolonged battle with a terminal disease. Uppuganti was in hospice care in her last days.

He had claimed in his plea filed through advocates Yug Mohit Chaudhary and Payoshi Roy that the investigating agency in the case - the National Investigation Agency (NIA) - had no evidence against him in the case. The same was submitted on Wednesday to a bench of Justice Revati Mohite - Dere and VG Bisht. It was further submitted that all the agency has is some speeches by Uppuganti and that he has no role to play. He was merely taking care of her during her illness, the bench was told.

It was also submitted that he had spent a long duration of over three years in custody as an undertrial and hence deserves to be released on bail.

Appearing for the state, counsel Prajakta Shinde sought time to respond to the bail application.

During Uppuganti's stay at the hospice care, upon a special court’s order that is conducting the matter, Rani was allowed to visit her at the hospice centre. She, however, passed away shortly.

