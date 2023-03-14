Mumbai: Sapna Gill seeks quashing of complaint filed by cricketer Prithvi Shaw | FPJ

Social media influencer Sapna Gill has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered against her for allegedly assaulting Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his friends outside Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai's Santacruz.

Gill alleged that Shaw is hand in glove with influential people and the allegations against her are baseless and vexatious. She also alleged that she was falsely implicated in the present FIR by Shaw’s friend, the complainant, on Shaw’s instructions to fulfil his “personal vendetta” and “harass and trap Gill” and misuse the criminal justice system to promote the scheme.

Plea seeks action against investigating officer

Her plea prays that the police be directed not to file against her. She also sought action be initiated against the investigating officer and senior police inspector of Oshiwara Police Station.

The Oshiwara police station in Mumbai had booked Gill and others for allegedly abusing and attacking Shaw and damaging his car in February this year.

Post the alleged assault by Gill and her friends, Gill was accused of threatening Shaw with a false complaint and demanded ₹50,000 to back off.

The FIR booked the accused for rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gill was arrested on February 17 and kept in custody till she was granted bail by a Mumbai Court on February 20, 2023.