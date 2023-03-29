 Mumbai: Sanjay Raut fined for seeking adjournment in defamation case of BJP leader’s wife
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut fined for seeking adjournment in defamation case of BJP leader’s wife

The complainant had alleged that Raut’s statements that her NGO had indulged in corruption in toilet constructions schemes, had defamed her.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut fined for seeking adjournment in defamation case of BJP leader’s wife | File Photo

A magistrate court in Sewree has imposed a cost of ₹1,000 on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a defamation complaint filed before it by a BJP leader’s wife.

Court granted exemption as Raut was not present

On Wednesday, the complainant was present before the court with her advocate. Raut’s advocate sought an exemption as Raut was not present, which the court granted. The advocate then sought an adjournment and the court granted it after imposing the cost, which is to be paid on the next date. The court will hear the matter next on April 10.

