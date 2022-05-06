Mumbai: Sanjay Chhabria’s custody in DHFL-Yes bank case extended

A special court on Friday extended the custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius group, arrested in the DHFL-Yes Bank cheating case.

The agency had sought seven days of additional custody after his eight-day custody with it ended on Friday. Chhabria was arrested on Apr 28. Upon plea by Chhabria through his advocate, the court permitted him to take legal consultation for 45-minutes every day in custody.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 09:39 PM IST