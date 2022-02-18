Mumbai: Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor denied relief in Avantha case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu Kapoor in a case concerning an Avantha Group firm. Rana Kapoor and Avantha Group’s promoter Gautam Thapar are her co-accused in the case.

As per the CBI’s case, the bank suffered a loss of Rs. 1,800 crores as Kapoor extended concessions and waivers to the firm Avantha Realty Pvt Ltd. in exchange for prime property in Delhi’s Amrita Shergill Marg. Bindu Kapoor was the director of the firm that had purchased the property that was mortgaged to the bank, at much lesser than the market price.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:54 PM IST