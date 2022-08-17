Mumbai police get three-day remand of accused in Khar shooting case | FPJ

The Khar police on Wednesday got a three-day custody of the 22-year-old accused, Mohamad Kayum Shaikh, for allegedly being involved in the firing that took place in Khar on August 11.

The police, while seeking custody of the accused, said that he was part of a conspiracy meeting held minutes before the incident. Also, he had knowledge about the plan and even knew the whereabouts of the shooters involved in the case.

Claiming innocence, the accused told the court that he was not involved in the incident as he only overheard the conversation of the main accused.

Arguing the case in the court, inspector Sandeep Patil said, “The police custody was necessary because we need to interrogate the accused regarding the whereabouts of the three persons who have been involved in the shooting that took place during a very crowded and busy evening at the shopping street which could've led to even worse adversity.”

The weapons have to be recovered and the source from where the weapons were obtained investigated, he added.

According to the police, Shaikh was captured in the CCTV camera outside the house where the conspiracy meeting took place. Shaikh in his defence said that he was not involved in the crime but only heard the three accused discussing the plan of shooting. "I heard them discuss how they are going to distribute the work during the shooting, one will throw the note on the ground, one will push the stands of the vendors while the third one will shoot in the air," said Shaikh in the court.

A note was also found at the shooting site which contained a message in Hindi saying, "Whoever does business here will not be spared."