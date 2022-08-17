Navi Mumbai environmentalist, media personnel gets Shiv Varma Media Award 2022-23

BN Kumar |

Environmentalist and media veteran BN Kumar has been nominated for the ‘Revolutionary Comrade Shiv Varma Media Award 2022-23’, instituted by NPO People’s Mission.

Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, got the award for his contributions and writings in environmental protection.

He shares the award with Suresh Nautiyal of Uttarakhand who is one of the founders of the India Greens Party, registered with the Election Commission of India.

People’s Mission is a Companies Act-registered outfit with professionals such as doctors, literati, journalists, economists, agriculture and environment specialists, trade union workers and book publishers and distributors on its board of directors.

The organisation set up the awards in memory of Shiv Verma (1907-1997), an associate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who was sentenced to ‘Kaala Paani’ jail at Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He was among the few freedom fighters who survived the British rulers' torture in jail.

Acknowledging the Award intimation, Kumar said he dedicates it to the teams of fellow environment crusaders such as Nandakumar Pawar, Sunil Agrawal, Naresh Chandra Singh and Jyoti Nadkarni.

“We have miles to go, but together we shall succeed in spreading public awareness about the continuous assault on the environment by various authorities,” he said. The awards will be presented on Independence Day next year.