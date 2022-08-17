e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai environmentalist, media personnel gets Shiv Varma Media Award 2022-23

He shares the award with Suresh Nautiyal of Uttarakhand who is one of the founders of the India Greens Party, registered with the Election Commission of India.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
BN Kumar |

Environmentalist and media veteran BN Kumar has been nominated for the ‘Revolutionary Comrade Shiv Varma Media Award 2022-23’, instituted by NPO People’s Mission.

Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, got the award for his contributions and writings in environmental protection.

People’s Mission is a Companies Act-registered outfit with professionals such as doctors, literati, journalists, economists, agriculture and environment specialists, trade union workers and book publishers and distributors on its board of directors.

The organisation set up the awards in memory of Shiv Verma (1907-1997), an associate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who was sentenced to ‘Kaala Paani’ jail at Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He was among the few freedom fighters who survived the British rulers' torture in jail.

Acknowledging the Award intimation, Kumar said he dedicates it to the teams of fellow environment crusaders such as Nandakumar Pawar, Sunil Agrawal, Naresh Chandra Singh and Jyoti Nadkarni.

“We have miles to go, but together we shall succeed in spreading public awareness about the continuous assault on the environment by various authorities,” he said. The awards will be presented on Independence Day next year.

Can we describe free education, drinking water, power as freebies? Asks Supreme Court

Akasa Air to add one new aircraft every two weeks

Maharashtra monsoon session: Shinde-Fadnavis govt presents supplementary demands worth Rs 25,826.71...

Mumbai updates: Ex-BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj's tweet hints at imminent arrest of 'big' NCP leader

NSDC, Varthana Finance to financially assist students pursuing skill courses

