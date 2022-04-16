Mumbai: Pilot, parents denied clean chit in former scribe's suicide

A sessions court in Dindoshi has refused to give a clean chit to three members of a family, including a pilot, accused of leading a former journalistto suicide.

The victim had died along with her 10-year-old son and had blamed the family forharassment in her suicide note. The court rejected the pleas of the Khan family – Ayub, 59, Shenaz, 60, and their pilot son Shadab, 33. Reshma Trenchil, 44, had died by suicide along with her minor son on June 21, 2021, in their Sakinaka building.

Trenchil had lost her husband and father-in-law to Covid and was said to be depressed.

The Khan family frequently complained of the noise from her flat, which was above theirs and had also filed some NCs against her.

The court statedinitsorder that obviously the statement of witnesses and the suicide note shows that the accused used to ask her not to make noise and annoyance to them and have also lodged reports against her.

It noted that her husband and father-in-law had died due to Covid, but the accused again made complaints against her to not make a nuisance, whereby she died by suicide.

“Obviously the statements and suicide note show that the deceased committed suicide due toharassment of present accused,” the court stated.

Additional Sessions Judge A Z Khan further said that there is sufficient and ample material againstthem which requires detailed evidence on merit.

The court also said that the offence is serious and that the prosecution needs to be given an opportunity to lead evidence, rather than to discharge the accused.

