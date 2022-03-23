Mumbai: NIA court denies bail to ex-cop Vinayak Shinde in Antilia case

A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act on Tuesday rejected the bail application of accused former policeman Vinayak Shinde in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case. Shinde had claimed bail in end-Jan.

He was arrested last March while he was on parole after conviction in a fake encounter case. The NIA had claimed that Shinde was involved in the execution of the murder and was part of the conspiracy in the crime.



Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:01 PM IST