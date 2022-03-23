e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

Mumbai: NIA court denies bail to ex-cop Vinayak Shinde in Antilia case

Staff Reporter
Mumbai: NIA court denies bail to ex-cop Vinayak Shinde in Antilia case | File Photo

Mumbai: NIA court denies bail to ex-cop Vinayak Shinde in Antilia case | File Photo

Advertisement

A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act on Tuesday rejected the bail application of accused former policeman Vinayak Shinde in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case. Shinde had claimed bail in end-Jan.

He was arrested last March while he was on parole after conviction in a fake encounter case. The NIA had claimed that Shinde was involved in the execution of the murder and was part of the conspiracy in the crime.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: BMC issues notice to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for alleged illegal construction Mumbai: BMC issues notice to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for alleged illegal construction

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:01 PM IST