Mumbai: NIA court convicts and sentences ISIS terrorist in Parbhani ISIL case

The National Invstigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai has convicted and sentenced an ISIS terrorist in Parbhani ISIL Case of Maharashtra, ANI reported.

What is Parbhani ISIL Case?

The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS operatives in Syria for radicalising Indian youth through the Internet wherein an IED was fabricated locally on their directions.