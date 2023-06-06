Mumbai News: Man Gets Medical Bail 2 Days After His Death In Custody | File Photo

Mumbai: A sessions court granted temporary bail to a man for medical reasons two days after he died in custody. The order dates to May 11. The case records, however, show that the matter was disposed of within eight days after it first came before the court on May 4.

The bail application for the man, Suresh Pawar, was filed by his wife Sheela on May 3 and came up for hearing the very next day. The matter was heard on two more dates – May 6 and May 8 – before it was decided on May 11.

Delay due to Probe officer's sick leave

On May 6, the prosecution submitted its response before the court and a short adjournment till May 8 was given to obtain medical papers of Pawar from Arthur Road jail authorities. The prosecution informed the court that the probe officer was on sick leave and hence the papers could not be secured.

The court was informed that Pawar was then taking treatment at JJ Hospital. On May 8, the medical papers were produced before the court and the matter was kept for orders on the next day after hearing both sides. On May 9, when the order was to happen, an intervention was filed by a victim in the case opposing the relief and the matter was adjourned to May 10 for orders.

On May 10, the court noted that it is busy in hearing other matters and hence the order is being adjourned to May 11, when finally a favourable order was given, but Pawar had passed away.

