Mumbai: Nawab Malik produced before special court in money laundering case

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday was produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik's nine-day custody with the Enforcement Directorate ended today after arrest on February 23.

ED while seeking a six-day custody of the NCP leader told thet court that since he was admitted in JJ Hospital, he was not available for custodial interrogation in the duration.

On February 23, Malik was taken to the ED's office in south Mumbai for questioning and he was later arrested.

ED last week conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood’s nephew and Parkar’s son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel’s henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:42 PM IST