Mumbai: Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital, unwell for past 3 days; lawyer tells court

NCP leader Nawab Malik's lawyer has informed a special court that Malik has been unwell for the past 3 days and is now admitted to JJ hospital, where he was taken on a wheelchair/stretcher.

He sought that Malik be admitted to a private hospital. Malik was arrested in February by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Malik, 62, had earlier told the court that he was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 03:33 PM IST