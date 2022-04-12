e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Nagpur lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Satish Uke | Facebook
Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother and lawyer Pradeep Uke were on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody by an incharge court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Satish Uke is known for his petitions against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. He, along with his brother, were arrested on March 31 from Nagpur by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case concerning a land that the agency claims was usurped by them.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST