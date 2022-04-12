Mumbai: Nagpur lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case

Nagpur-based lawyer Satish Uke and his brother and lawyer Pradeep Uke were on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody by an incharge court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Satish Uke is known for his petitions against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. He, along with his brother, were arrested on March 31 from Nagpur by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case concerning a land that the agency claims was usurped by them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST