Mumbai: My daughter murdered, not a suicide case, says Jiah Khan’s mother

Late Bollywood actor Jiah Khan | File

Testifying before a special court for the second day, late actor Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan told it that her daughter had been murdered, the accused is responsible for it and insisted that it is not a case of suicide. Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was her partner is facing abetment of suicide charges in the death case.

She narrated the happenings prior to the unfortunate incident and said on June 3, 2013 (the night Jiah was found dead), in the morning Jiah had told her and said that she had bagged a role she had gone to audition for in Hyderabad. Rabia said she was excited and later also informed her that she had an appointment with the CEO of a media company in the coming days.

She said around 6.30 pm that day, her daughter was on phone calls and going in and out of the apartment. Rabia told the court she heard the other party shouting (on call) and that she recognized the voice as that of Sooraj, but when asked Jiah did not reveal anything. Around 9.25 pm that day Rabia said she had the last conversation with Jiah in which her daughter told her the Hyderabad producer expects her to gain weight. The duo had a light conversation over it. Later that night around 11.15 pm she said she found Jiah hanging. She said she had found injuries on her body.

She said around 3 am, Sooraj Pancholi’s father and actor Aditya Pancholi came to the house with a common friend. “As soon as he entered my house he fell at my feet and started to say I am sorry. My son has ruined his life, his career. Jiah was a child,” Rabia said regarding the senior Pancholi. Rabia said Aditya went to Jiah's room with two others while she was in the living room crying with other friends. She said she told a friend that she had told Jiah many times to stay away from Sooraj. Rabia said when a common friend of theirs heard her taking Sooraj’s name, she told her not to mention his name. “Do not mention his name, the father is connected to the underworld. He has political clout. He is very dangerous. He will do something to you,” Rabia said the friend told her.

Regarding the months prior to the incident, Rabia said she had learnt that Aditya Pancholi was upset with the relationship of Jiah and Sooraj and would tell their common friends that the couple had broken up. When asked, Sooraj had told her that his father was concerned what his mentor Salman Khan would think of it. Sooraj had added that he had spoken with Salman Khan and that the actor had been okay with it.