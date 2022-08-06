Mumbai: Medha Somaiya seeks Sanjay Raut be produced before court from custody

Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya has sought before a magistrate court where she has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, presently in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a money laundering case, that he be produced before the magistrate in connection with her complaint.

In an application through her lawyer, she has pointed out that the matter is for appearance for the statement of the accused (Raut) and hence that the court issue a production warrant so that his presence can be secured before it. The court will hear the application on Aug 18.

Medha Somaiya had claimed in her complaint before the court that Raut had made defamatory statements against her in April regarding her NGO being involved in corrupt activities. She had claimed that she had to undergo severe agony due to the statements which tarnished her reputation among her professional and personal contacts.

