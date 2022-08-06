e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Medha Somaiya seeks Sanjay Raut be produced before court from custody

In an application through her lawyer, she has pointed out that the matter is for appearance for the statement of the accused (Raut) and hence that the court issue a production warrant so that his presence can be secured before it.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Sanjay Raut | (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya has sought before a magistrate court where she has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, presently in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in a money laundering case, that he be produced before the magistrate in connection with her complaint.

In an application through her lawyer, she has pointed out that the matter is for appearance for the statement of the accused (Raut) and hence that the court issue a production warrant so that his presence can be secured before it. The court will hear the application on Aug 18.

Medha Somaiya had claimed in her complaint before the court that Raut had made defamatory statements against her in April regarding her NGO being involved in corrupt activities. She had claimed that she had to undergo severe agony due to the statements which tarnished her reputation among her professional and personal contacts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalMumbai: Medha Somaiya seeks Sanjay Raut be produced before court from custody

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days