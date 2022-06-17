e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Man gets one-year imprisonment for pulling ex-girlfriend’s hand

The accused had sought leniency on the grounds that he is now married to another woman and has a two-year-old child.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 03:11 PM IST
Representative Image | File

A man was sentenced to a year in jail after a magistrate court in Mumbai observed that the act of holding a woman's hand and pulling it close amounts to outraging her modesty.

The man received the sentenced for attacking his ex-girlfriend in 2014.

As per reports from Times of India, the court categorically stated that the defence of a previous love affair did not entitle the man to behave in that way.

Although the court maintained he made a grave mistake, it said that it is not justified to impose severe punishment keeping in mind the period lapsed.

The court said given the accused is married and since the occurrence of the incident in 2014, seven years have lapsed, it is not justified to impose severe punishment.

The accused was also fined Rs 5,000.

