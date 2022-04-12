Mumbai: Magistrate cancels warrant against Shilpa Shetty's mother

A magistrate court in Andheri on Tuesday cancelled the warrant it had issued against actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty after she remained present before it. The proceedings relate to a cheating complaint filed by an automobile businessman for not repaying a loan. The court had summoned her on Feb 11 to be present before it on Feb 28.

The warrant was issued mid-last month when she sought exemptions from appearance more than once. The court also granted bail to her on Tuesday after she made a plea for the same. Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan had summoned Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty too before it after taking cognizance of the complaint.

The trio had challenged the order before a sessions court, which had stayed the summons against the sisters. The sessions court had however said that the magistrate can proceed against their mother. The businessman's complaint had arisen from a loan taken by the actor's father in 2015. After he passed away, he complained that though the trio were in the loop regarding the loan, they did not repay him.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:52 PM IST