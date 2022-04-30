Mumbai: Lawyer’s wife in MSRTC workers protest case gets court relief

Jayashree Patil, wife of advocate Gunratan Sadavarte who was arrested in the MSRTC workers protest incident outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence on Apr 8, has been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on Saturday. Sadavarte and 115 other MSRTC workers had been granted bail by the same court recently. A detailed order is yet to be available. While the prosecution had termed Sadavarte the main conspirator who had planned the protest to amass money from workers from whom he had made collections, it had also said that he had done so to increase his political clout. It had alleged that Patil was a co-conspirator and was present in meetings to plan the protest and went absconding after his arrest.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 08:22 PM IST