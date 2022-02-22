e-Paper Get App
Legal

Updated on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Mumbai: Kamathipura residents file plea in Bombay HC against 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' makers to delete area's name from movie

Urvi Mahajani
Mumbai: Residents of Kamathipura have filed a petition in the Bombay Hight Court seeking deletion of area's name from Alia Bhat starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi,

The plea says the film defames the entire area as red light area and all women living there as prostitutes. The HC will hear plea on Wednesday, i.e tomorrow.

