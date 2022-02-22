Mumbai: Kamathipura residents file plea in Bombay HC against 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' makers to delete area's name from movie

Mumbai: Residents of Kamathipura have filed a petition in the Bombay Hight Court seeking deletion of area's name from Alia Bhat starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi,

The plea says the film defames the entire area as red light area and all women living there as prostitutes. The HC will hear plea on Wednesday, i.e tomorrow.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST