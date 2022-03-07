Mumbai: HC to hear Nawab Malik’s plea against 'illegal' arrest on Tuesday

The Bombay High Court will hear on Tuesday the habeas corpus (produce person in court) plea filed by state minister Nawav Malik challenging his “illegal” arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Due to paucity of time on Monday, a division bench headed by Justice PB Varale adjourned Malik’s petition. His counsel Amit Desai sought urgent hearing saying that the minister has been behind the bars since February 24.

Meanwhile, bench headed by justice SJ Kathawalla adjourned the contempt petition filed by Dnyandev Wankhede, father of IRS officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, against Malik to March 15.

Wankhede had alleged that despite giving an undertaking to the court in December 2021, the minister continued to make defamatory statements against Wankhedes.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:31 PM IST