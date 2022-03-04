Mumbai: HC seeks data on pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs

With elections around the corner, the Bombay High Court has taken up suo motu cognizance of the pending cases against elected representatives including MLAs and MPs. For starters, the HC has asked Maharashtra and the Goa governments to give data on cases against such representatives, which have been stayed by the HC.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sandeep Shinde took up suo motu PIL in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court, which had ordered HCs of all states to monitor such cases.

Notably, the top court had in a detailed judgment ordered all HCs to monitor the issue and ensure there is expeditious disposal of criminal cases pending against the elected representatives.

On Friday, the Chief Justice sought to know from advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni if the other directives issued by the apex court have been complied with or not.

AG Kumbhakoni responded that while some directives have been complied with, some are yet to be implemented. "For instance, we have constituted special courts etc but the directives regarding special benches are yet to be complied with," the advocate general submitted.

Hearing the submission, CJ Datta pointed out that his bench would first consider cases against elected representatives, which have been stayed by HC.

"Let us first take those bunch of cases where proceedings are stayed," the Chief Justice said, adding, "We will consider if these stays are necessary or can be vacated so that the matter is disposed of expeditiously."

The bench accordingly adjourned the matter for further hearing till Monday.

Meanwhile, the state government data showed that before the HC there are 51 cases against MPs and MLAs. The data shows that 19 cases are pending before the Mumbai bench of the HC (principal seat), while 21 cases before the Aurangabad and 9 before Nagpur benches. It further states that two such cases are pending before the HC bench at Goa.

The state data, which is yet to be submitted before the HC, showed further that around 496 such cases are pending before various trials courts.

Notably, some politicians, who are facing criminal matters are - Satej Patil, Nitesh Rane, Abu Azmi,

Eknath Khadse, Chhagan and Pankaj Bhujbal, Anil Deshmukh etc.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:59 PM IST