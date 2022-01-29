Mumbai: HC refuses custody of missing girl to her parents as she married man against their wishes

The Bombay High Court bench at the Aurangabad recently ordered a Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ahmednagar to look after a 17-year-old girl till she attains majority. This comes after the girl married against the wish of her parents.

A bench of Justices Vishwas Jadhav and Sandipkumar More noted that there was a serious threat to the life of the girl from her parents and accordingly it didn't send her to the parent's custody.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Janardan Sawant (changed name), 40, who sought a directive to the Aurangabad Police to search his minor daughter Vaishali (changed name), who had gone missing suddenly in the last week of December 2021.

On a hearing held on January 25, the local police produced the missing girl before the bench. The judges then spoke to the girl, who told them that she had married the one man, on her own wish. She said that she had performed the marriage in a Lord Hanuman temple and after that visited some local places.

The girl, in her interaction, further told the bench that she didn't wish to live with her parents.

The police team investigating her missing case also submitted before the judges that the girl is a minor as per her birth certificate and that she cannot be allowed to live with the alleged husband.

Meanwhile, the judges sought to know from Vaishali's parents, if they would accept the marriage, to which they responded in the negative.

"It appears to us that though the girl has not attained the age of majority, however, she is reluctant to go tothe parental house. Furthermore, we respect the confidential enquiry made by the police, which suggests that there is a danger to the life of a girl if she is given in the custody of her parents," the bench said.



"In fact, we are also not inclined to send her to the Observation Home. However, considering the fact that shehas not attained the age of majority, we are inclined to send her to the NGO looking after girls," the bench said in the orders.



The bench accordingly ordered the CWC to ensure that no one, especially her husband meets the girl, while her stay in the NGO. The bench further ordered the CWC to allow the girl's father and mother to meet her only after she consents to meet them.

