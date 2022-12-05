Mumbai: HC extends relief to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended till January 25, 2023, the relief granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from appearance before a local court in a defamation complaint pertaining to his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Amit Borkar was hearing a plea filed by Mr Gandhi challenging the summons issued to him by the local court.

“The interim relief granted earlier shall continue till January 25, 2023,” Justice Borkar said.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, appearing for Mr Gandhi, told the court this is a case where a person is claiming to be defamed by alleged comments made on the prime minister.

The local court had directed Mr Gandhi to appear in a defamation complaint filed by one Mahesh Shrishrimal, claiming to be a BJP party worker. The complaint had been filed for his "commander-in-thief" remark against Prime Minister Modi in 2018 over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Gandhi later approached the high court challenging the summons issued to him.

The magistrate had initiated criminal proceedings against Gandhi in August 2019. However, the Congress leader in his petition before the HC claimed he learnt about the same only in July 2021.

The complainant's allegation was that in September 2018, Gandhi conducted a rally in Rajasthan where he made defamatory statements against Modi.

Due to the said defamatory statement, Modi was allegedly trolled on media by various news channels and social media platforms.

The HC has kept the plea for hearing on January 20, 2023