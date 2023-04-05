Mumbai: HC dismisses case against 77-year-old, says trial would be 'abuse of process of law'

Mumbai: High court dismisses case against 77 year old, says trial would be 'abuse of process of law' | File Photo

The Bombay High Court has quashed a cheating and criminal breach of trust complaint against a 77-year-old businessman from South Mumbai, observing that the alleged offence was civil in nature and making him face a criminal trial would be an “abuse of process of law”.

A bench of Sunil Shukre and MM Sathaye, on April 3, quashed the complaint against Mahesh Parekh of Shreeji Trading Services, who allegedly did not pay for some goods and was falsely claiming its non-delivery. “From the averments in the FIR, it is clear that the dispute is of civil nature arising out of non-payment of part-consideration of sale of goods for which legal remedy is under civil law and even a remedy under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 is available,” the bench said.

Outstanding goods approximately ₹7 crore

A complaint was filed with the Marine Drive Police Station on December 4, 2012, against Parekh by businessman Pramod Lath of New World Resources, alleging that between February and September 2012, he sold raw polymer worth about ₹20 crore to Parekh and the latter did not pay for the same. He claimed that the outstanding for the goods was approximately ₹7 crore.

Advocate: Stop payment instructions issued

Lath’s advocate, Pranav Badheka, alleged that Parekh had issued cheques for the purchase of raw material from May to September 2012. However, when the cheques were deposited in the bank, the payments did not realise because he had issued stop payment instructions. Mubin Solkar, Parekh’s advocate, argued that the dispute was of a civil nature relating to alleged non-payment for goods delivered and the basic ingredients of the offences of cheating and criminal breach of trust were not made out.

The complainant had converted a purely commercial dispute by giving it a criminal colour and got a false FIR registered, which was an abuse of the process of law and misuse of the police machinery, he said. The court noted that it is admitted in the FIR itself that in the ongoing transaction of sale and supply of raw material from February to September, 2012, and that Parekh had already paid part of amount towards sale of raw material till May 2012.

HC quashes complaint

Hence, “the basic ingredient of offence of cheating u/s. 420 which is fraudulent or dishonest inducement (which is required to be in existence since inception) is clearly lacking,” the bench said. The court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion about the merits of the case about recovery of unpaid sale consideration and cheque bouncing case against the petitioner.

“They are separate causes and Respondent No. 2 (Lath) is entitled to pursue them. But that per se would not mean that petitioner can be prosecuted for offences punishable u/s 420 (cheating) and 406 of IPC,” it added. Observing that it would be “an abuse of process of law” if Parekh was “prosecuted further”, the HC quashed the complaint.