Mumbai: HC allows TV actor to take child abroad for 3 days | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) has permitted a television actor to travel to Dubai with her minor son for three days, for a shoot. The actor, who has separated from her actor husband, has been given the child's custody, but the two are embroiled in various litigation.

The actor's plea contended that she needs to take their 6-year-old with her as he is presently “undergoing counselling sessions, because he is in trauma due to the dysfunctional relations between his parents”. She had filed the plea and sought an urgent hearing on Tuesday. A notice was given to the husband and he was informed that the court will hear the matter on the same afternoon. However, he was not represented by an advocate and also didn't reply to the e-mail notice sent to him.

Return to India by Feb 11: Court

The court noted that the actor intends to travel to Dubai with her son for a shoot from Feb 8 to 10 and that the organisers of the event have already booked tickets and have borne all costs of travel for the applicant (actor) and her child, including their lodging and boarding. “The applicant has also obtained permission from the school of the child, permitting him to accompany her,” the court added. The judges allowed the plea but added that she “will return to India with her child, latest by Feb 11.

In 2021, the husband had filed a habeas corpus (produce the person in court) plea in HC seeking custody of their child saying that the actor was busy and was not paying proper attention to him. However, the HC retrained the child's custody with the actor observing that a mother appears more natural and conducive to the child's welfare and development.

The court had even observed that the husband had failed to produce any material which prima facie indicated that the custody of the child with the mother was detrimental to the welfare and development of the child. He was, however, given daily access through video conference for half an hour and physical access twice a week.

