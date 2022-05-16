Bombay HC allows tainted stockbroker Dharmesh Doshi to attend gala dinner in UK

The Bombay High Court on May 13 allowed tainted stock broker Dharmesh Doshi, a close relative and former associate of 2001 stock Market scam accused Ketan Parekh, to travel to the UK for a month to attend a Gala Dinner in the presence of the high commissioner on May 27.

Doshi was a co-accused in the Global Trust Bank scam, wherein he and his associates — including Ketan Parekh and the bank officials — committed a fraud worth Rs 500 crore, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Doshi is also a co-accused in the Madhavpura Mercantile Co-operative Bank scam in which the Ahmedabad-based bank was duped of Rs 1,030 crores. However, he was discharged for lack of evidence.

Justice NJ Jamadar allowed Doshi to travel to UK between May 14 to June 12. “The material on record indicates that the applicant had been granted permission to travel abroad on multiple occasions. The reason ascribed by the applicant for travelling abroad appears to be bonafide and relates to business commitment,” the court observed.

Doshi’s advocates, Subodh Desai and Prashant Pawar, argued that even earlier he has been granted permission to travel to the UK and other countries for business purposes and that he is a permanent resident of London, with his family living there. The court was also informed that the trial in the case was earlier stayed by the HC.

Back then, the special court had permitted him to travel abroad between January 8 and May 8 on certain conditions. He returned in April and sought permission to travel again to attend the dinner, which was turned down by the special CBI court. Doshi then moved HC.

Opposing Doshi’s plea, CBI advocate Amita Kuttikrushnan told the court that Doshi had failed to furnish a detailed itinerary. Doshi’s lawyer Desai then agreed to submit a detailed itinerary of UK trip before the special judge.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:57 PM IST