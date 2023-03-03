Mumbai: Four additional judges confirmed as permanent judges at HC

e-Paper Get App
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 07:19 PM IST
Bombay High Court | PTI

The Central government on Friday notified the appointment of four additional judges of the Bombay High Court as permanent judges.

The judges are -- Justices RN Laddha, Sanjay Mehare, Govinda Sanap and SG Dige.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that these judges be made permanent on February 15, 2023.

The Collegium of the Bombay High Court had on December 15, 2022, recommended the above judges for appointment as permanent judges.

As on March 1, 2023, the Bombay High Court is working with a strength of 65 judges against a sanctioned strength of 94, with vacancy of 28. It will now have 42 permanent judges and 23 additional judges.

Confirming the same, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: “As per relevant provisions under the Constitution, the following Additional Judges are appointed as Permanent Judges  of respective High Courts. I extend my best wishes to them.”

