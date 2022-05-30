Mumbai: Four 1993 blasts accused sent to judicial custody till June 13 |

A special court on Monday remanded in judicial custody four accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case who were arrested recently from Ahmedabad.

The CBI had sought an additional 14 days custody of Abu Bakar, Sayyed Qureshi, Mohammed Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammed Yusuf Ismail Shaikh, but the court rejected the plea.

They were produced before the court after their seven-day custody with the agency ended.

The court has now remanded them in judicial custody till June 13.

The four residents of Mumbai had been arrested on May 17 by the Gujarat ATS after being at large for 29 years. The CBI alleges the men, associated with Dawood Ibrahim, had travelled to Pakistan and undergone weapons and explosives training on his instructions.