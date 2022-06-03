 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Death penalty sought for minor’s sexual-assault murder

The Dindoshi court is expected to pronounce the sentence today (Friday)

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Neighbour gets 10-year in jail for sexual assault on minor boy | File Image

The prosecution on Thursday sought the death penalty for Vadivel alias Gundappa Devendra, 34, convicted by a special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Tuesday for the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old child in a neighbourhood in Vileparle.

The Dindoshi court is expected to pronounce the sentence today (Friday). The decomposing body of the child had been found in a septic tank. On April 4, 2019, the child had gone to a nearby shop around 6.15 pm and had not returned.

Probe found the man had taken the child with him when she was on her way to the shop, sexually assaulted and then murdered her. Vadivel had been out of jail only months before the incident, having been convicted in another sexual crime against a child. In the previous offence, he had been sentenced to seven years in jail.

HomeLegalMumbai: Death penalty sought for minor’s sexual-assault murder

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Kalwa police arrest 4 youths for killing 26-year-old over for suspecting him as mobile thief

Thane: Kalwa police arrest 4 youths for killing 26-year-old over for suspecting him as mobile thief

Mumbai: Rail and road projects on Belapur-Uran region in last leg of completion, to ease travelling...

Mumbai: Rail and road projects on Belapur-Uran region in last leg of completion, to ease travelling...

Mumbai: Death penalty sought for minor’s sexual-assault murder

Mumbai: Death penalty sought for minor’s sexual-assault murder

Chance of thunderstorms in next two days in Mumbai; heatwave likely in parts of Vidarbha

Chance of thunderstorms in next two days in Mumbai; heatwave likely in parts of Vidarbha

Sakinaka rape-murder case: Usually aggressive, here's how convict reacted as he got capital...

Sakinaka rape-murder case: Usually aggressive, here's how convict reacted as he got capital...