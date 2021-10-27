Mumbai cruise drugs bust: Bombay HC adjourns hearing of bail applications of Aryan Khan and two others; matter to be heard tomorrow

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday again adjourned bail plea of Aryan Khan and two others in the ongoing Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. The court will continue to hear the matter tomorrow at 3 pm.

The Bombay High Court today had resumed the bail hearing of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Senior advocate Amit Desai started the argument in the courtroom for the bail of Accused 2, Arbaz Seth Merchant.

During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who is representing Aryan Khan argued that there was "no case of possession of drugs" against him and that he was arrested wrongly. He also said, "it was a fit case for bail".

"Aryan Khan was invited by one Pratik Gaba. He was like an organiser. He invited accused 1 Aryan and accused 2 Arbaz Merchant. Both were invited by the same person. They both landed up together at the cruise terminal," Rohtagi said.

"It appears that NCB had some prior information that people on this cruise were having drugs so they were present in a certain strength. My client, Arbaz and many others were apprehended. A search was conducted and nothing was recovered from the accused 1 (Aryan Khan). No medical at any point was conducted to ascertain if he has taken any drug," he added.

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested in the case.

(With agency inputs)

