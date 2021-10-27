Adhyayan Suman reacts to Aryan Khan's arrest: 'Even if he had taken drugs...'

Actor Shekhar Suman's son, actor Adhyayan Suman has extended support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan continues to be in jail in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Adhyayan has said that Shah Rukh Khan does not deserve to face scrutiny, 'even if Aryan had taken drugs.'

He added that when people are down, it's easy to put them further down. The actor said he saw some people were trying to do that to Shah Rukh Khan. "Even if Aryan had taken drugs, I don't see why Shah Rukh Khan has to face the brunt of this," he said.

Earlier, Aryan had tweeted, "Shah bhai love you forever! No matter how hard they try! They can't dethrone you! The entire nation stands by you! @iamSRK #IStandWithSRK #SRK #Shah."

ALSO READ Aryan Khan drugs case: Mumbai Police record statement of witness Prabhakar Sail for 8 hours

During the interview, he stated that his tweet was just a show of support. "I primarily spoke about Shah Rukh Khan only from the perspective of being a father. He must be heartbroken. I don't want to judge Aryan right now. I don't know whether he was a druggie, is a druggie, what was found from him. I am not in the right space to comment on it. But it was heartbreaking to see a man of Shah Rukh Khan's caliber going to Arthur Road Jail to meet his son," he said.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected by the special court on October 20 in the case following which his judicial custody in the matter got extended till October 30. Khan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:26 PM IST