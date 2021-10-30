Mumbai cruise drug case: Aryan reaches home; here's why Model Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant are yet to be released

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after spending 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

However, his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, are yet to get released.

Yashwant Fad, Superintendent, Byculla women prison said, "Dhamecha is not released yet. Even if the court had ordered for bail. We have not yet received any bail copy. We will release after following the procedure. It may come by evening."

While, Advocate Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaz said that they are completing the procedure and Arbaz is yet to be release.

The HC on Friday afternoon made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

The relief to the trio came just a day before the HC was scheduled to take a two-week break for Diwali.

In the five-page order, signed by Justice N W Sambre, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court.

Also, they will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence, the HC said.

The judge will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and two of them were granted bail by the special NDPS court earlier this week.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:09 PM IST