Mumbai: Court says heinous act, denies relief to teachers accused of beating toddlers | Representative Image

Mumbai: Noting that due to the “very cruel” behaviour of two playschool teachers, the children are in depression and not ready to go to school, a sessions court in Dindoshi has denied two women teachers of a Kandivali-based institution protection from arrest and called their act “heinous”.

Judge: Act 'heinous and against society'

Terming the act as “heinous and against society”, Additional Sessions Judge NL Kale said that discretion isn't in their favour hence their plea deserves to be rejected. He further said that the contents of the first information report (FIR) indicate that the accused have committed alleged cruel and brutal acts with small kids aged between two and four years and no leniency was shown by them during the acts. The CCTV footage of the playschool corresponding to the period between January and March showed that the teachers used to beat the children.

The court found the allegations against them that the children suffered mental trauma due to their acts trustworthy. It also referred to the CCTV footage and said that very small kids aged two to three years were ill-treated at the institute by the teachers. The evidence of the footage is prima facie sufficient to show the involvement of applicants in the crime, said the court.

The incident came to light after the parents of a child noticed that the minor had become aggressive and didn't want to go to school. They discussed the issue with other parents and found that other kids (who went to the playschool) also behaved in a similar manner. Based on the CCTV footage, both the teachers were booked under section 75 (person having control over the child, assaults or abuses the kid) of the Juvenile Justice Act.