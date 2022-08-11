Mumbai: Court reserves Navneet, Ravi Rana's bail cancellation plea for order on August 22

Navneet and Ravi Rana |

A special court has reserved for order on Aug 22 the Khar police station’s plea for cancellation of bail to independent legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana. The court on Thursday heard arguments of both sides before reserving it for order. The police had approached the court to cancel the bail granted by it to the duo as they had allegedly violated a bail condition as per which they were prohibited from speaking to the media on the subject of the case.

The prosecution had argued that once a breach of bail conditions is brought to the notice of the court, their bail should stand cancelled and they must be taken in custody. It was also argued that they are disrespecting the court and the law.

The Ranas in their response to the application had told the court that they are law abiding citizens and had not breached the court’s orders. They denied that they had made any statement over the case to the media and claimed that they had only narrated their ordeal having been in judicial custody for 12 days before being granted bail.