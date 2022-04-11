Mumbai: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. He has been booked in a case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carriers INS Vikrant from scrapping.

The Mumbai Police last week registered a case of cheating against Somaiya and his son Neil based on a complaint lodged by a former soldier Baban Bhosle.

Bhosle, in a statement had said, “In 2013-14, BJP had launched a campaign to save INS Vikrant and collected money from people, which as per information from the Raj Bhawan no such money was received. It is found that Somaiya used the money for his business.”

However, the BJP leader has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today claimed that Somaiya and his son, "who committed a scam" under the pretext of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, may escape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them.

Talking to reporters, Raut also claimed that the father-son duo was outside Mumbai and Maharashtra and engaged in a "setting" to ensure they get anticipatory bail in the matter.

The Shiv Sena leader has been accusing Somaiyas of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the ship.

Raut said, "The biggest question is where are these two thugs...the masterminds of the mafias who collected money? Why has the BJP not made any official statement on this yet? Where have they been hidden? In which pradesh (region) are they?" "I am telling you they are outside Mumbai and Maharashtra. I am afraid they will flee the country till there is no 'setting' ensuring anticipatory bail for them - they are trying, but it's not happening. Hence, a lookout notice should be issued in their names," the Shiv Sena's spokesperson demanded.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:40 PM IST