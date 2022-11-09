Mumbai court orders maintenance to wives be cut from salaries of husbands in DV cases | Representative Image

Following the order of a Kurla magistrate court, an army man and a civic body employee will have Rs 15,000 deducted per month from their salaries towards interim maintenance to be paid to their wives in domestic violence cases.

The wife of the army man had complained that he had deserted her and their two daughters since 2013 after making her go through abortions as wanted a male child. He had also started living with another woman recently. The civic body employee’s wife had complained that he is an abusive alcoholic.

Army man's wife says he deserted her

Regarding the army man residing with another woman, Metropolitan Magistrate Mahipal P Bihare said it is nothing but emotional distress for the wife which cannot be compensated in terms of money.

The man had left the wife with her two daughters at her parent's home. The court called it mental torture to do so and ordered him to pay Rs 2 lakh in compensation.

BMC employee assaults wife when inebriated

The BMC employee’s wife had complained that he would lose his temper over trivial reasons under the influence of liquor and assault her often. She had to approach the police many times due to this. She had sought compensation for the physical torture and mental distress she was subjected to. The woman also has the responsibility of two children – a son and a daughter.

In a separate order, Magistrate Bihare said thather life in future is a matter of serious concern. In society, the court said, the question of security, survival with dignity and livelihood of such litigants become an issue of prime importance. It then directed her husband to pay Rs 2 lakh for the injuries including the emotional distress caused by him.

The court directed that a copy of its order be sent to the salary head of the Indian Army and the civic body, respectively, to enable the arrangement. It directed that the person concerned from both institutions report the compliance of its order to it immediately.