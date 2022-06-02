Mumbai: Court grants BJP's Mohit Kamboj protection from arrest

Mumbai Sessions court granted interim protection to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj from arrest in an alleged case of fraud registered by Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police.
The court has directed Kamboj to appear before police for probe and not to leave the city without the court's permission.
