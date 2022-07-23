Mumbai court denies bail to man accused of possessing fake note of Rs 2,000 |

Mumbai: A sessions court here has rejected the bail plea of a man arrested for possession of a fake currency note of Rs 2,000 denomination.

Sessions judge Rajesh J Katariya had denied bail to Kamlesh Bishnoi on Thursday and a copy of the detailed order was made available on Saturday.

This was Bishnoi's second attempt at seeking a bail in the case, in which he was arrested in 2021.

According to the prosecution, a man had lodged complaint in August 2021 that a person had purchased a packet of bread and cigarettes worth Rs 190 from his shop and had paid with a Rs 2,000 note. Later, it came to light that the note was fake.

A few days later, another person bought items worth Rs 240 from the same shop and paid with a note of Rs 2,000, it was stated.

On examination, the serial numbers of both the notes were found to be same, and the man was caught by the shopkeeper and the police were alerted.

Accordingly, a case was registered against the two customers identified as Omprakash Bishnoi and Kamlesh Bishnoi.

The petitioner's advocate submitted before the court that Kamlesh had been falsely implicated in the crime and had no connection with the alleged offence.

A single currency note of Rs 2,000 was found with the applicant, and there was nothing on record to show that there was collusion between the petitioner and co-accused, the lawyer argued.

The court, however, rejected the bail plea, stating that there was a prima facie case against Kamlesh and there was no change in circumstances (since the first bail, which was rejected on merits).