Mumbai: Court Allows Child to go With Father During Custody Hearing | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court earlier this week granted a man “temporary custody” of his willing 11-year-old son and allowed him to be taken from the court premises, despite the mother having his custody. The court said it considered the “paramount interest and welfare of the minor child” by resorting to this “temporary measure”.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse was hearing a habeas corpus (produce person in court) petition filed by the father. The separated couple has an 11-year-old son and a daughter. The mother has custody of both their children.

Child mature for his age, but under stress: Judges note

Following the father’s plea, the HC had asked the mother to bring the son to court on July 4. The judges interacted with the parents, the child and their advocates. Later, the judges interacted with the boy independently in the absence of his parents and their respective advocates.

The judges noted that the son was mature for his age but was under some stress and started crying. They added that he expressed his wish to go with the father directly from the court. “Though he told us that he loves his mother, i.e. Respondent No. 2 and his sister, he wanted to live with his father, i.e. the Petitioner,” the bench said.

Since the mother, without prejudice to her rights and contentions, fairly agreed to the suggestion and consented to send the son with the father as a temporary measure, the bench said it was not recording any reasons for passing an interim order for granting temporary custody to the father.

However, the judges expressed trust and hope that the father will make necessary arrangements to enable the son to talk to the mother and sister as and when required by the son. The father assured the court he will take all necessary steps to keep his son happy and comfortable and send him to his present school regularly.