Mumbai: CBI gets Sachin Vaze’s statement recorded before magistrate in Anil Deshmukh corruption case

Dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze’s statement was recorded before a magistrate in Esplanade court in the case registered by the CBI in connection with corruption allegations against former state home minister Deshmukh. The statement was recorded under Sec 164 of the CrPC. Such statements are used for corroboration during trial as a magistrate makes sure that the person giving the statement is not under any pressure and is voluntarily giving the statement.

Last Thursday, the CBI had approached a special court seeking permission for the purpose. Former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that Deshmukh was indulging in illegal collections from bars and restaurants in the city and had asked Vaze to make the collections on his behalf and also given him targets for the same. It was upon the Bombay HC’s order directing that the CBI probe the case, after public interest litigations were filed seeking a probe, that the CBI had lodged the case after a preliminary inquiry.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:31 PM IST