Mumbai: CBI court pulls up prison, private hospital over DHFL’s Dheeraj Wadhawan’s long hospital stay

After a special PMLA court recently issued a notice to a private hospital questioning the prolonged stay of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited’s (DHFL) former promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan at the hospital, prompting it to submit a report stating that he is fit to be discharged in two weeks, on Tuesday, a special CBI pulled up the Taloja jail superintendent and the private hospital over Wadhawan’s long hospital stay.

The CBI court is dealing with the case concerning DHFL’s alleged multi crore fraud of Yes Bank in connivance with its founder and former head Rana Kapoor. On Tuesday, the CBI informed the court about the long hospitalisation of Dheeraj Wadhawan. Special Judge SU Wadgaonkar said in his order that the CBI’s application indicates that Dheeraj Wadhawan was in hospital for a period of 15 months and that too, he was shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on Feb 6, 2021 on the strength of an order passed by a special PMLA court earlier. “According to the averments, there was no medical exigency to keep accused Dheeraj Wadhawan in a private hospital.” it noted.

The court said that the particular order was applicable to the PMLA court and when an accused is in custody for more crimes and by order of different courts, shifting of Wadhwan to a private hospital requires the CBI court’s permission too. Therefore, it said, it is necessary to call for an explanation from the superintendent of Taloja jail how Wadhawan was shifted to the private hospital without its permission. Further, Special CBI Judge SU Wadgaonkar called for explanation from the head of department or Superintendent of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital on what ailments Wadhawan suffered that needed hospitalization for a long period. The court has also sought to know if he needs readmission and if so, then whether it would be sufficient to shift him to the state-run JJ Hospital. The responses are expected on Thursday.

On Mar 7, after a notice from the PMLA court, doctors from the private hospital had remained present before it and it was submitted that Wadhawan was fit to be discharged in two weeks. The notice was a result of a complaint the court received from Taloja jail’s superintendent that Wadhawan had been in the private hospital since April 6 last year and was trying to thus avoid prison.

